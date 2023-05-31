Depleted uranium rounds present no direct radiological threat — IAEA chief

UNITED NATIONS, May 31. /TASS/. The use of munitions with depleted uranium does not create a direct radiological threat, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)’s Director General Rafael Grossi said.

"It is important <…> to understand that this does not create an immediate radiological emergency, as opposed to what we could be having in Zaporozhye. It is a risk of a different nature," Grossi told reporters after Tuesday’s session of the UN Security Council.

He added that the international agency is following the situation and was ready to look into possible effects of their use if it receives "a specific request."

UK Minister for the Armed Forces James Heappey said in late April that the UK had sent Ukraine thousands of rounds for Challenger 2 tanks, including depleted-uranium rounds. He admitted the UK wouldn’t be keeping track of their use and hadn’t taken on any commitments to sort out any after-effects that result from their use after the end of the conflict.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that "those who will directly use these munitions must be aware that they will not only inflict irreparable damage on themselves and their citizens, but will also be held responsible for that."