More data of 'Ukrainian trace' in Nord Stream case coming to Germany — magazine

BERLIN, May 26. /TASS/. German investigators are receiving more and more information evidencing that the Ukrainian side was most likely behind sabotage acts at Nord Stream gas pipelines, Der Spiegel magazine said on Friday, citing its sources.

Investigators in Germany are currently dealing to a greater extent with finding an answer to the question whether a team not controlled by authorities in Kiev or special services of Ukraine made explosions, the magazine said.

On September 27, 2022, Nord Stream AG reported unprecedented damage that occurred the day before on three strings of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 offshore gas pipelines. On September 26, Swedish seismologists registered two explosions on the pipeline routes.

The Russian Prosecutor General's Office launched a criminal case based on charges of international terrorism.