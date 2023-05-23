Ukrainian military to be trained in Europe to fly F-16 fighter jets — Pentagon

WASHINGTON, May 24. /TASS/. The United States and its partners continue to discuss when US-made F-16 fighter jets will be delivered to Ukraine and how Ukrainian pilots will be trained in Europe to fly them, Pentagon Press Secretary Patrick Ryder has told reporters.

"In terms of F-16, what I can tell you is that training will take place outside of Ukraine, at sites in Europe. But in terms of more details, in terms of when that training will begin, how those jets will be provided and who will provide them - we are continuing to work with our international partners," he said at a media briefing on Tuesday.

"We will work to support Ukraine’s long-term defense in security as it relates to deterring future aggression. Clearly the fight right now is to ensure that they are able to successfully defend themselves and at the same time to take back <…> territory," the spokesman added.

Russia said earlier that F-16 deliveries to the Kiev government will not be able to change the situation on the ground.