G7 countries to build constructive, stable relations with China — statement

HIROSHIMA /Japan/, May 20. /TASS/. The Group of Seven (G7) countries are ready to build constructive and stable relations with China, according to a statement adopted at the G7 summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima.

"We stand prepared to build constructive and stable relations with China, recognizing the importance of engaging candidly with and expressing our concerns directly to China. We act in our national interest. It is necessary to cooperate with China, given its role in the international community and the size of its economy," the statement reads.

"Our policy approaches are not designed to harm China nor do we seek to thwart China’s economic progress and development," the G7 leaders said.

Besides, the G7 leaders expressed concern about the situation in the South China Sea and the East China Sea, including unilateral attempts to change the status quo.