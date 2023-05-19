EU to restrict trade in Russian diamonds — European Council President

HIROSHIMA /Japan/, May 19. /TASS/. The European Union intends to limit the trade in diamonds from Russia as part of the strengthening of sanctions against Moscow, President of the European Council Charles Michel stated on Friday.

"We will restrict trade in Russian diamonds. Russian diamonds are not forever," he said. Michel added that talks about the next round of sanctions are still ongoing and avoided answering directly whether the Belgian government had given final approval to toughening sanctions against the Russian diamond trade.

"We are now focused on shutting the door on loopholes and continuing to cut Russia off from critical supplies," he added, noting that military, political, humanitarian and financial support for Ukraine will continue.

It was reported earlier that the UK government prohibits the import of Russian copper, aluminum, and nickel, as well as Russian diamonds, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak.