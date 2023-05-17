African peace mission to visit Moscow, Kiev in early June — South African diplomat

PRETORIA, May 17. /TASS/. A delegation of six African leaders is expected to visit Russia and Ukraine in early June to discuss ways to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, Director General of South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation Zane Dangor said on Wednesday.

"In early June, the six heads of state will be shuttling between the two capitals (Moscow and Kiev - TASS) to engage in the facility roll and at least get to a ceasefire," he told the South African parliament's Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation.

Committee Chairperson Supra Mahumapelo noted that the group should try to engage NATO countries in the process of settling the crisis in Ukraine. According to him, Russian President Vladimir Ptuin can make his own decisions but Ukrainian President Vladimiir Zelensky depends on NATO countries.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday that the Russian and Ukrainian authorities had agreed to receive an African delegation to discuss a peace settlement to the conflict. Ramaphosa was speaking on behalf of six African nations: Egypt, the Republic of the Congo, Senegal, South Africa, Uganda and Zambia. South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor said on Wednesday that the delegation that was to visit Moscow and Kiev included the presidents of all the six African countries in question.