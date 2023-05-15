Macron, Zelensky call for more sanctions against Russia — joint statement

PARIS, May 15. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron and his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky pushed for more sanctions against Russia and tougher control over the implementation of the existing restrictions, according to a joint statement released by the Elysee Palace following Sunday’s meeting between the two in Paris.

"Ukraine and France agree on the need to increase our collective pressure on Russia through new sanctions," the communique reads. "Furthermore, they agree on the need to intensify efforts to ensure effective implementation of sanctions and to prevent the circumvention of these sanctions in and by third countries."

The two presidents also voiced their support for efforts aimed at bringing those responsible for war crimes during the conflict to justice. They called on other countries to support their efforts here in a move to generate international support for the creation of an ad hoc tribunal. Also, Macron and Zelensky announced that an "international damage register" would be presented at the Council of Europe summit in Reykjavik on May 16 and 17.

France "firmly supports Ukraine in its reform efforts and in its desire to fulfill the necessary conditions" to launch the EU accession process by the end of 2023. "[Paris] awaits with interest the European Commission report to begin accession negotiations," according to the joint statement. The two countries look forward to discussing progress toward Ukraine’s entering NATO at the alliance’s summit to be held in Vilnius in July.