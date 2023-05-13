Pope Francis meets with Zelensky in Vatican — Holy See press office

THE VATICAN, May 13. /TASS/. Pope Francis met with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on Saturday, the press office of the Holy See said on Saturday.

According to the press service, their meeting lasted 40 minutes.

The Ukrainian leader met with the pontiff in person for the first time since the onset of Russia’s special military operation in February 2022. Previously, the two met in February 2020. Then Zelensky discussed the humanitarian situation and ways of peacefully settling the Donbass conflict.