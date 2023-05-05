Beijing ready to settle Ukrainian crisis jointly with Russia, minister tells Lavrov

BEIJING, May 5. /TASS/. During Thursday’s talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in India, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said the Chinese side was ready to make a practical contribution into the Ukrainian crisis settlement in cooperation with Russia, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"China will persistently assist and promote peace talks. We are ready to make a practical contribution into the political resolution of the Ukrainian crisis through contacts and coordination with Russia," the ministry’s website quoted Qin Gang as saying.

During the meeting, the top Chinese diplomat said ties between Beijing and Moscow had intensified after Chinese President Xi Jinping’s recent visit to Russia.

"China and Russia have been maintaining active contacts at all levels, promoting cooperation in all directions," Qin Gang said.

"China is ready <…> to intensify strategic contacts with Russia, to strengthen and deepen cooperation in all areas," the diplomat added.

Both sides have reaffirmed their intention to improve coordination within the framework of important international organizations and formats, such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), the Group of Twenty (G20) and the United Nations. Beijing and Moscow will jointly "resist all manifestations of hegemony, defend common interests of countries with emerging markets and developing nations, defend equality and justice in the world," the minister said.