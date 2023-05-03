US leaves it to Kiev to decide how to defend itself — Blinken on drone attack on Kremlin

WASHINGTON, May 3. /TASS/. Washington leaves to Kiev’s discretion how to defend its own territory in the conflict, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview for the Washington Post.

"We leave it to Ukraine to decide how it’s going to defend itself and how it’s going to try to get back the territory," he said, answering a reporter’s question on Washington’s position regarding Russia’s accusations against Ukraine of organizing the drone attack on the Kremlin.

Blinken added that the State Department does not have enough information about this incident yet.

"It’s really hard to comment or speculate on this without really knowing what the facts are," he explained.

"I’ve seen the reports; I can’t in any way validate them. We simply don’t know," the official added.

Previously, the Kremlin press office announced that Kiev attempted a drone strike on the Russian President’s residence this night. Two drones were aimed at the Kremlin. The Russian military and security agencies promptly disabled them. Vladimir Putin was not injured and continues to work as usual. The Kremlin views the incident as a planned terror attack and an assassination attempt at the Russian president. Russia reserves its right to take response measures when and how it considers necessary.