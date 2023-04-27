Turkey expects power generation at Akkuyu NPP to start in 2024 — Energy Minister

MERSIN, April 27. /TASS/. Turkey expects that the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP) will start operations in 2024, Energy Minister of Turkey Fatih Donmez said on Thursday.

"The Akkuyu NPP has become the largest project of this kind in the Turkey’s history. We expect it will start operations next year and will generate electricity. This project is also very important from the standpoint of Turkey’s receiving many specialists educated in Russia," the minister said.

The plant "will operate for eighty years at the least," Donmez noted. "It will be able to cover up to 10% of annual electricity needs of Turkey. This project is of exceptional importance for us. It also contributes to development of green and renewable energy sector," he added.