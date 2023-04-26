Erdogan to attend fuel delivery ceremony at Akkuyu nuclear plant — report

ANKARA, April 26. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to be present at the fuel delivery ceremony at the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant on April 27, the A-Haber television channel reported on Wednesday.

The government-owned channel also said that ahead of the ceremony, the Turkish leader plans to call Russian President Vladimir Putin on the phone to discuss the development of bilateral ties and the situation in Ukraine.

Erdogan said on Wednesday that he had canceled all his public events on advice from his doctors. He felt slightly ill during a television interview the day before, causing the live broadcast to be interrupted for 20 minutes. Erdogan blamed the incident on a stomach bug.

A ceremony is set to take place in Mersin on April 27 to mark the delivery of fuel to the first reactor of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant. Putin is expected to participate in the event by video link. The fuel delivery means the plant is on the cusp of going nuclear.

Akkuyu is Turkey’s first nuclear power plant. It was constructed as part of an agreement between the governments of Russia and Turkey signed on May 12, 2010. Russia’s state corporation Rosatom holds a majority stake in Akkuyu Nuclear, the company responsible for designing, building, maintaining, operating and decommissioning the plant.