Denmark, Netherlands to provide 14 Leopard tanks to Ukraine

STOCKHOLM, April 20. /TASS/. Denmark and the Netherlands will jointly hand over 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, according to a statement published by the Danish Defense Ministry following a meeting of Denmark’s council on foreign policy.

"The Netherlands and Denmark today announce our intention to jointly acquire, refurbish and donate 14 Leopard 2A4 tanks for Ukraine following our successful collaboration with Germany on the supply of at least 100 Leopard 1A5 tanks. The tanks will be supplied to Ukraine beginning in early 2024 within the framework of our long-term commitments. The estimated cost of €165 mln will be evenly split between our two countries. Thus, we will jointly participate in the 'Leopard coalition' supported by many partners and allies," the joint statement noted.