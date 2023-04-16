Sudanese army takes control of special forces bases in seven settlements

CAIRO, April 16. /TASS/. The Sudanese army took control of the bases and headquarters of the rapid reaction forces (special forces) in seven settlements around the country, including in five administrative centers.

According to the statement issued by the High Command of the Armed Forces of Sudan, published on Sunday on the army's Facebook page (banned in Russia, owned by the Meta corporation, recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation), the military established control over the bases and headquarters of special forces in the cities of Port Sudan, Ad-Damazin, Kosti, as well as in the administrative centers of the states of Kassala and Al Qadarif, the city of Kadugli. In addition, army units captured the special forces camp in the city of Omdurman.