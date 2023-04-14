China sees relations with Brazil as diplomatic priority — Xi

BEIJING, April 14. /TASS/. China’s diplomatic priority is to build relations with Brazil, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday at a meeting with his visiting Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

"China has always considered and approached the development of relations with Brazil from a strategic angle and with a long-term perspective, making Chinese-Brazilian relations a diplomatic priority," the China Central Television quoted him as saying.

The Chinese president also noted that Brazil and China are the largest developing economies and emerging markets. They are strategic partners with a wide range of common interests, he added.