Suspect in Pentagon document leak detained — US attorney general

WASHINGTON, April 13. /TASS/. US law enforcement officers on Thursday arrested a US citizen, suspected of leaking classified documents of the US Department of Defense, US Attorney General Merrick Garland said.

"Today, the Justice Department arrested Jack Douglas Teixeira in connection with the investigation into alleged unauthorized removal, retention and transmission of classified national defense information," he said. "FBI agents took Teixeira into custody earlier this afternoon without incident"

The official confirmed earlier reports that Teixeira is an employee of the US Air National Guard. According to US media, he is a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard.

"He will have an initial appearance at the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts," Garland said.

"This investigation is ongoing. We will share more information at the appropriate time," the US official added.

Earlier, US media reported that Teixeira, 21, headed a Discord group named Thug Shaker Central, where the leaked documents first appeared online. According to New York Times, the man was detained in Dighton, Massachusetts. Photographs from the site showed armored vehicles and heavily armed law enforcement officers present in the area.