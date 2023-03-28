Chinese expert laments lack of UN support for resolution on probe of Nord Stream attack

BOAO /China/, March 28. /TASS/. The lack of widespread support within the UN Security Council for a joint Russian-Chinese resolution on investigating the sabotage attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines is lamentable, Yao Wang, former executive director of the Boao Forum for Asia Research Institute and certified international business project manager, told TASS on Tuesday.

"The fact that the resolution failed to pass is lamentable. Frankly speaking, what happened at the Nord Stream pipelines is a very serious incident," the expert said on the sidelines of the Boao Forum for Asia, which is taking place on China’s Hainan island. "Essentially, those were terrorist activities that run counter to the common trends of humankind’s peaceful development," he added.

"This major crime needs to be punished under the law," Yao Wang emphasized. "This is the only way to guarantee that society and the world around us will be able to develop in peace and stability," the expert noted.

"Much damage was done; so, I believe that an investigation needs to be conducted into those who caused the destruction. In no case should the matter be dropped just like that," he concluded.

On Monday, the UN Security Council failed to pass a joint Russian-Chinee resolution calling for an international investigation into the act of sabotage against the Nord Stream gas pipelines. Three countries supported the document and 12 abstained from voting. As a result, the resolution failed to garner enough votes to be approved.

The Boao forum, established in 2001, brings together about 30 countries of the Asia-Pacific region. It is an important platform for signing crucial agreements and coordinating the positions of business and government circles from Asian countries and other parts of the world. Beijing views the event as an effective tool of "soft power" diplomacy.