Russia disappointed with outcome of UNSC vote on investigating Nord Stream sabotage — MFA

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. Moscow is disappointed with the outcome of a United Nations Security Council vote on a Russian draft resolution on investigating the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We are disappointed with the outcome of the vote. Our draft resolution, which took into account the concerns of all constructively minded partners, was aimed at conducting an objective and comprehensive investigation in order to bring to justice all those responsible for this unprecedented act of sabotage against a major piece of civilian infrastructure that has led to severe environmental and economic consequences," the statement reads.

On March 27, the UN Security Council considered a Russian draft resolution calling on the UN secretary-general to establish an independent international commission to look into the blasts at the Nord Stream gas pipelines. "The document was co-sponsored by China, Belarus, Venezuela, North Korea, Nicaragua, Syria and Eritrea. Apart from Russia, China and Brazil supported the draft resolution, while other Security Council members abstained from voting. That said, the document failed to receive enough votes to be approved due to the active resistance of Western delegations. It turns out that Western capitals are simply afraid to see the objective truth established," Zakharova stressed.

She pointed out that since Western officials were unwilling to provide anyone with access to the investigations conducted by the German, Danish and Swedish authorities, citing the need to protect national security interests, the international community had missed the chance to send a clear signal that such attacks must never happen again. "It concerns every country that exports, transports or imports natural gas," the diplomat added.

However, Zakharova pointed to "the Danish authorities’ invitation for the Nord Stream 2 AG operator to take part in an operation to raise an unidentified object detected near the gas pipeline." "We aren’t sure that Copenhagen would have made this move if it wasn’t for our active steps to draw the international community’s attention to the investigation, including within the UN Security Council," the diplomat emphasized.

"Russia will continue to push for the implementation of all necessary measures for identifying those responsible and bringing them to justice," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman concluded.