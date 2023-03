ANKARA, March 23. /TASS/. Turkey won’t take sides in any armed conflicts, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said in an interview with Turkish news media on Wednesday.

"I want to appeal to the nation. Turkey won’t easily take sides in military conflicts. Turkey will always stand for peace, defend it, take steps to strengthen global peace. In fact, that’s what our goal is in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict," he said in the interview that was webcast on his Twitter page.