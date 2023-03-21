Abkhazia raises battle readiness as Georgia plans to open second front — Bzhania

SUKHUM, March 21. /TASS/. The Georgian opposition is trying to open a second front against Russia, prompting Abkhazia to raise its battle readiness, Abkhaz President Aslan Bzhania said on Tuesday.

"Today, more than ever, the issues of internal unity are important. The Georgian opposition is trying to overthrow the government and open a second front against Russia, which is forced to conduct the special military operation. Large-scale political protests are being prepared to take place in Georgia in April, and in these conditions, we need to strengthen comprehensive cooperation with Russia. We are making major efforts to increase the combat readiness of the Armed Forces of Abkhazia," the president said.

According to Bzhania, "Abkhazia does not need a war, but it needs to be ready for any development of the situation".