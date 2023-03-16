Polish security agency detains nine foreigners on charges of spying for Russia

WARSAW, March 16. /TASS/. Poland's Internal Security Agency (ISA) has detained nine foreigners on charges of spying for Russia, Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski, who coordinates the work of Poland’s security services, said at a press conference on Thursday.

"In recent days, the Internal Security Agency has detained nine people suspected of cooperating with Russian secret services," he said. The minister pointed out that the detainees allegedly "conducted intelligence activities against Poland and also prepared acts of sabotage ordered by Russian intelligence."

"The detainees are foreigners from across the eastern border. A court has ordered that six of them be put under temporary arrest. The prosecutor's office has brought charges of engaging in espionage on behalf of Russia, as well as participating in an organized criminal group. The three suspects who were detained yesterday are being questioned by the prosecutor's office," the minister added.

According to Kaminski, "the evidence shows that this group was monitoring railroad tracks." "Its mission included identifying, monitoring, and documenting modes of transport carrying weapons for Ukraine. The suspects were also preparing to carry out acts of sabotage aimed at paralyzing the supply of equipment, weapons and aid to Ukraine. ISA officers seized cameras, electronic equipment and GPS sensors that had been installed on shipments to Ukraine," he said.

The group of foreigners is also accused of spreading propaganda "for the purpose of destabilizing Polish-Ukrainian relations, stirring up public hostility towards NATO countries in Poland, and criticizing the Polish government's policy towards Ukraine."

According to Kaminski, the ISA purportedly has evidence that "the suspects were financed on a regular basis by Russian intelligence services." "As part of their espionage activities, members of the group were systematically paid for tasks performed," he pointed out.