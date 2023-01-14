Russia’s Christmas ceasefire facilitated humanitarian aid deliveries – China’s envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS, January 14. /TASS/. The Christmas ceasefire, declared by Russia, gave people an opportunity to celebrate the holiday in peace and facilitated humanitarian deliveries, Chinese Permanent Representative to the United Nations Zhang Jun has said.

"Russia’s 36-hour ceasefire over Orthodox Christmas allowed people to spend the holiday in peace and provided favorable conditions for the humanitarian agencies to deliver supplies, which should be welcomed," the diplomat told the UN Security Council’s session on Ukraine on Friday.

On January 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered that a ceasefire be established along the combat engagement line in the special military operation zone from 12:00 (noon) on January 6 to 00:00 (midnight) on January 8. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu issued the corresponding instruction. The Zelensky regime rejected the Christmas truce.