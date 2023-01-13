UK citizen pleads guilty in court to egg attack against King Charles III

LONDON, January 13. /TASS/. Harry May, a 21-year-old British citizen, has pleaded guilty to throwing an egg at King Charles III in December last year.

The young man pleaded guilty to violating the law on public order at a hearing at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court, Sky News TV channel reported.

The incident, which the court was considering, took place on December 6, 2022. May threw an egg at Charles III during the monarch's visit to Luton, Bedfordshire, near London. The "projectile" failed to reach its target, but the king was led away by security personnel away from the crowd gathered in the city center. The 74-year-old monarch continued shaking hands with members of the public a short time later and May was detained.

Prosecutor Jason Sital said at Friday's hearing that May attributed his act to the belief that "the King's visit to a town like Luton, which is located in a deprived and poor area, is evidence of bad taste and he wanted "to make his point". The young man was charged with using threatening or offensive language, or with conduct likely to cause harassment, anxiety or stress.

The TV channel did not specify what punishment May might face if the court finds him guilty. On January 20, another young man, 23-year-old Patrick Thelwell, who committed a similar act and was charged with threatening behavior, will appear in court. In November, he threw several eggs at the monarch, who was visiting the city of York. The king got away clean, avoiding getting hit.