First armored vehicles for Moldovan army arrive from Germany

CHISINAU, January 10. /TASS/. The first three Piranha armored combat vehicles supplied by Germany have arrived in Moldova, Moldovan defense ministry spokesperson Alla Diaconu told TASS on Tuesday.

"Only the first batch of combat armored vehicles meant for Moldova arrived today," she said, adding that more details will follow in the coming days.

Combat vehicles are being supplied to Moldova under the 2021 intergovernmental agreement with Germany to modernize the Moldovan army.

Earlier, the United States, the European Union and NATO announced plans to give military assistance to the republic. According to the defense ministry, the Moldovan army is already receiving firearms. Supplies of state-of-the-art mobile platforms, communication means, and drones are also planned.