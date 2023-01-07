Zelensky introduces sanctions against 119 Russian cultural figures

KIEV, January 7. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky signed a decree on Saturday introducing sanctions against Russian film director Nikita Mikhalkov and 118 others, according to a document published on the website of Ukraine's presidential office.

The sanctions were also introduced, among others, against opera singer Anna Netrebko, philosopher Alexander Dugin, General Director of the Rossiya Segodnya media group Dmitry Kiselyov, Editor-in-Chief of the RT TV channel Margarita Simonyan, political scientists, singers and actors. The list also includes several Ukrainian citizens.

The sanctions include blocked bank accounts, the suspension of economic and financial obligations, the cessation of cultural exchanges and cooperation, a ban on entering Ukraine, the revocation of Ukrainian state awards and others. These restrictions will be in effect for ten years.

In December 2022, Zelensky introduced sanctions against seven priests of the canonic Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC).