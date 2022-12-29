Belarusian air defense downs S-300 missile fired from Ukraine — Defense Ministry

MINSK, December 29. /TASS/. Belarusian air defense downed an S-300 guided missile, fired from Ukrainian territory, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said Thursday.

"An airborne target was hit by the air defense forces at about 10:00 today," the Ministry said on its Telegram channel.

Fragments of the downed missile were found near the village of Gorbakha, Brest Region.

"An inspection determined that the fragments belong to an S-300 guided air defense missile, launched from Ukrainian territory," the Defense Ministry added.

Details of the incident will be published shortly, the Ministry added.

On Thursday, BelTA reported that a Ukrainian S-300 missile fell on Belarusian territory between 10:00 and 11:00. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko was informed about the incident immediately.