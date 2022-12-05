Spanish police seize three envelopes containing animal eyes addressed to Ukrainian Embassy

KIEV, December 5. /TASS/. The Spanish police have seized three envelopes containing animal eyes addressed to the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid, Consulate-General in Barcelona and Consulate in Malaga, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on Monday.

"The Spanish police seized three envelopes at a post office. The envelopes contained what are believed to be animal eyes addressed to the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid, Consulate General in Barcelona and Consulate in Malaga," he wrote on his page on Facebook (banned in Russia, owned by Meta, recognized as extremist in Russia). Nikolenko added that investigative efforts had begun.

He claimed that 21 cases of such threats against Ukrainian embassies and consulates in 12 countries had been recorded recently.On December 2, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry addressed foreign governments with a request to strengthen security at the country's embassies. Nikolenko previously said that on instructions from Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba, all Ukrainian embassies and consulates had tightened security. On December 1, Kuleba said that three Ukrainian embassies had received envelopes with a "symbolic threat," but did not mention either the embassies he was referring to or what exactly was in the parcels.