Moldovan opposition pitching tents in front of presidential administration building

CHISINAU, September 25. /TASS/. Protesters in the Moldovan capital city of Chisinau are pitching tents in front of the presidential administration building demanding President Maia Sandu’s resignation, a TASS correspondent reported on Sunday.

"These tents are for her. We will be protesting here until the yellow plague (yellow was the color Sandu’s campaign slogans were painted - TASS) is gone," head of the republic’s Orhei municipality Dinu Turcanu said.

Thousands opposition supporters gathered on Sunday in central Chisinau to demand the government’s resignation. The protests were organized by the Sor party.

Last week, the opposition pitched more than 200 tents near the parliament building. The demonstrators say they will stay here until their demands are satisfied. They demand dissolution of parliament, which is controlled by the pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity, and resignation of the president and government.

Anti-government protests began in Moldova last summer. Demonstrators organized by opposition parties protest against skyrocketing prices and record-breaking inflation of 34% They demand resignation of the pro-European government formed by the Party of Action and Solidarity, accusing it of inability to cope with the crisis and unwillingness to discuss gas matters with Moscow. The opposition also demands criminal prosecution of its leaders be stopped.