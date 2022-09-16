Yerevan awaits CSTO’s military and political assistance in withdrawal of Azeri troops

YEREVAN, September 16. /TASS/. Armenia expects ‘military and military-political assistance’ from CSTO for withdrawal of Azerbaijani armed forces’ troops from its sovereign territory, the republic’s Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan told Radio Liberty (designated as a media foreign agent in Russia - TASS) on Friday.

"What did we expect from the CSTO when we applied? To provide military and military-political assistance to Armenia so that Armenia's sovereignty is protected, so that the Azerbaijani armed forces withdraw from the sovereign territory of Armenia. This was our demand to the CSTO, and it has not been satisfied until now. Naturally, this does not satisfy us," he said.

The Armenian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday night that Azerbaijan’s armed forces were shelling Armenian settlements. Baku said that it retaliated Yerevan’s provocations. Later Azerbaijan announced that the sides had agreed on a ceasefire, but Armenia claimed that the shelling continued.·The Armenian Security Council held an emergency meeting and decided to ask for help from Russia to invoke the provisions of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance, as well as the CSTO and the UN Security Council.