Sultan of Brunei becomes longest-reigning living monarch after death of Queen Elizabeth II

LONDON, September 9. /TASS/. The Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah has become the longest-serving living monarch after Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II passed away, Daily Mail reported on Friday.

The tabloid says that Hassanal Bolkiah, who ascended to the throne in 1967, has reigned for 54 years and 339 days (as of Friday), which is over four years longer than Margrethe II of Denmark, who is the world’s second-longest reigning monarch.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, whose passing Buckingham Palace announced on September 8, reigned for 70 years and seven months. Her eldest son, 73-year-old Charles, became the next monarch, and he will officially reign under the title of His Majesty King Charles III.