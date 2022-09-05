Truss elected Conservatives’ leader, to take British prime minister’s seat

LONDON, September 5. /TASS/. British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has won the race for the leadership of the ruling Conservative Party, as follows from the results of an internal party vote, declared on Monday.

Truss, 47, received the votes of 81,326 rank-and-file Conservatives. Her rival, former finance minister Rishi Sunak, 42 got 60,399 votes. As the leader of the ruling party, Truss will replace Boris Johnson as prime minister on September 6 and appoint a new Cabinet.

Truss will become Britain’s 56th prime minister.

Her formal confirmation as head of Her Majesty's Government will take place at an audience with Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday.