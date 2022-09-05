Nicaragua has low COVID morbidity level thanks to Sputnik V — minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Nicaragua has a very low mortality and coronavirus infection rate thanks to Russian Sputnik V vaccine, Nicaraguan Minister of Finance and Public Credit Ivan Acosta told TASS on Monday on the sidelines of the 7th Eastern Economic Forum.

Russia and Nicaragua, according to the minister, have a very important initiative - a joint venture of the Latin American Institute of Biotechnology Mechnikov, which makes flu vaccines. "We were also one of the first countries to receive the Sputnik V vaccine as part of our cooperation with Russia. As a result of this, Nicaragua now has a very low mortality and coronavirus infection rate, and the pandemic situation is going fairly well," he stated.

