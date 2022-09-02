Zaporozhye plant’s fifth power unit back in order, Energodar authorities say

ENERGODAR, September 2. /TASS/. The fifth power unit of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant started supplying electricity again, the press service of the military-civilian administration of Energodar said on Friday.

"Yes, it is working," the source told TASS in reply to a question about the resumption of operation of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant’s fifth power unit.

On Thursday morning, Energodar’s military-civilian administration reported that Ukrainian armed forces began a massive artillery shelling of the city’s residential areas and the territory adjacent to the nuclear power plant. As Alexander Volga, head of the military-civilian administration for the city of Energodar, later explained, there was a power failure on the lines leading from the Zaporozhye plant, as a result of which the automatic protection of the fifth power unit was triggered. On Thursday, Yevgeny Balitsky, head of the Zaporozhye Region military-civilian administration, said that Zaporozhye nuclear power plant switched to the emergency mode as a result of the power output drop. The fifth power unit was shut down, while the sixth unit continued to operate at 60% capacity.