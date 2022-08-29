Situation around Ukraine may bring North Korea, Russia closer — WSJ

NEW YORK, August 29. /TASS/. The situation around Ukraine brings an opportunity for North Korea to bolster its relations with Russia, The Wall Street Journal wrote on Sunday.

According to it, Pyongyang wants to send its workers to the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) "providing the Kim regime with a much-needed source of overseas income." Meanwhile, according to the newspaper, "Russian President Vladimir Putin has promised to provide allies with advanced weapons and military equipment, just as North Korea is pursuing new assets like hypersonic missiles. Moscow can also boost its cross-border trade of food and aid and use its seat on the United Nations Security Council to block any tighter sanctions on North Korea."

According to the newspaper, Pyongyang was among the first to recognize the independence of the DPR and LPR which led to Ukraine breaking its diplomatic ties with North Korea. That said, now Pyongyang has no obstacles to sending its laborers to the republics.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." Following this, the US and its allies announced the introduction of sweeping sanctions against Russia and stepped up arms deliveries to Kiev.