Hungary will not support new EU energy sanctions against Russia — Foreign Ministry

VIENNA, August 24. /TASS/. The Hungarian government will not support Estonia's proposal to introduce new restrictions on Russian energy supply to EU nations, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjarto announced on Wednesday following a telephone conversation with his Estonian counterpart Urmas Reinsalu.

The Hungarian minister stated that the Estonian government has already shown its desire to present suggestions for the entire European Union on the eighth package of sanctions against Russia, which will include a complete embargo on energy supplies. However, Budapest opposes such ideas. "We don't even want to negotiate energy sanctions," Szijjarto wrote on his Facebook page (banned in Russia, owned by Meta corporation, recognized as extremist in Russia).

"At the moment, it is physically impossible to ensure supplies of oil and natural gas to Hungary without Russian energy resources," he noted, adding that the government does not want ordinary Hungarian citizens to pay for the situation in Ukraine. He added, "Energy sanctions harm Europe more than Russia, so tightening them would go completely against common sense."

He further stated that the talks were initiated by the Estonian minister and were almost entirely focused on the situation in Ukraine. At the same time, he stated that according to the Hungarian government, sanctions on Russia do not contribute to the resolution of the Ukrainian crisis.