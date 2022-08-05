Dozens of missiles fired into Israel from Gaza, Israeli army strikes back - radio

TEL AVIV, August 5. /TASS/. The Palestinian Islamic Jihad radical group fired at least 40 missiles into Israel from the Gaza Strip on Friday, about 30 of them were shot down, the Israeli radio station Kan reported, adding that the Israeli army hit back targeting the Islamic Jihad in the Palestinian enclave.

Earlier, air raid sirens sounded in central and southern Israel, warning people of missile strikes from the Gaza Strip. According to Kan, the air raid sirens sounded in four central and two southern Israeli cities. The sirens can still be heard in the areas bordering the Palestinian enclave and in two southern Israeli cities, the army’s press service said.

The defense officials said that the army is conducting strikes on armory shops, ammo depots and firing positions of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group "throughout the Gaza Strip" in response to missile attacks.

Operation Breaking Dawn

The Israeli Defense Forces’ press service said on Friday afternoon that the army had begun hitting targets of the Islamic Jihad group in Gaza in the operation codenamed Breaking Dawn. According to Israeli army’s estimates, about 15 radicals, including a group’s commander in northern Gaza, were killed in the first series of strikes. In the second wave of strikes, Israel’s special operations forces and artillery hit Islamic Jihad’s six military targets and their rocket launcher in the Palestinian enclave.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz has signed an order to conscript up to 25,000 troops from the reserve for "operational purposes," the Defense Ministry’s press service said. Chief of General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces Aviv Kochavi ordered to put the troops on emergency alert and open the main command post amid the situation around the Gaza Strip, the press service added.