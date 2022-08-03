Chinese diplomat says British, French stockpiles of nuclear weapons should be limited

UNITED NATIONS, August 3. /TASS/. China believes the UK and France should be included in the process of reducing nuclear arms, the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Arms Control Department Director-General Fu Cong told TASS on Tuesday.

"Yes, of course [arsenals should be limited]. Russia has offered including those two countries in the process within the framework of reducing nuclear arms," he said.

"First, two major nuclear powers, Russia and the US, should continue reducing their arms. Second, the countries having average stock of nuclear arms should refrain from developing and expanding their nuclear potential. I cannot say whether this is the right moment to bring those countries into [reduction] talks, but they are obliged to refrain from developing and expanding nuclear arsenals," the diplomat explained.

"All countries should reduce nuclear arms or keep arsenals at minimum levels necessary for national defense," he said, adding that "it is necessary to observe this principle.".