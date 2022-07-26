NATO builds up efforts to create military threats to Russia — Security Council

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The Russian Security Council’s Scientific Board discussed Moscow’s strategy towards the West, taking into account national security interests and the results of NATO’s Madrid summit in June, the Security Council’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"Experts of Russia’s Security Council pointed to mounting NATO efforts aimed at creating direct military threats to Russia," the press office said in a statement following a meeting of the Security Council’s group on global problems and international security.

The Madrid summit "again demonstrated that the North Atlantic alliance continues to be a mechanism of imposing US interests on the collective West," the statement reads.

"It should be noted that contrary to statements by the NATO leadership, the alliance’s activity does not contribute to ensuring international stability and strengthening the security of its member states," the Russian Security Council said.

The meeting worked out proposals that should be examined in government agencies. The meeting was chaired by Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Alexander Venediktov.