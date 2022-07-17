Zelensky confirms detention of SBU chief in Ukraine on suspicion of high treason

KIEV, July 18. /TASS/. Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky has confirmed that the former chief of the Ukrainian Security Service’s (SBU) Crimea directorate was detained on July 16 on suspicion of high treason.

"Officers of the State Investigation Bureau jointly with the Ukrainian Security Service have detained former chief of the SBU main directorate in Crimea," he said in a video address posted on his Telegram channel on Sunday.

According to Zelensky, he fired this man at the beginning of Russia’s special military operation. "As we see, this decision was absolutely right," he noted.

He said that there is enough evidence to bring high treason charges. "All of his crimes have been recorded. A due legal assessment will be given to everything he was doing during these months and previously. Those who were his accomplices in this criminal group, who worked in Russia’s interests will be brought to responsibility as well," Zelensky stressed.

RBC Ukraine said earlier citing sources that former SBU chief in Crimea Oleg Kulinich was still working in the service at the moment of detention. He was also an adviser to SBU chief Ivan Bakanov, who was dismissed by Zelensky on Sunday.