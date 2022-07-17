Zelensky explains why he fired prosecutor general and Security Service chief

KIEV, July 17. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has said on Sunday he has fired Prosecutor General Irina Venediktova and chief of the Ukrainian Security Service Ivan Bakanov for numerous high treason facts among in their agencies.

According to Zelensky, as many as 651 criminal cases have been opened in Ukraine on high treason charges and collaboration activities among law enforcers. "Such many crimes against national security and contacts between officers on Ukraine’s law enforcement structures and Russian special services give reasons for very serious questions to the head of corresponding agencies. Answers will be given to each of such question," he said in a video address posed on his Telegram channel.