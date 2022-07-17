Zelensky dismisses Ukraine’s prosecutor general

KIEV, July 17. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has dismissed the country’s Prosecutor General Irina Venediktova.

"In accordance with part 2, article 11 of the Ukrainian law on the legal regime of the martial law, I decree to dismiss Irina Venediktova from the office of prosecutor general," according to the presidential decree posted on his office’s website on Sunday.

According to another decree, Venediktova’s deputy, Alexey Simonenko, has been appointed acting prosecutor general.

Also Zelensky has dismissed chief of the Ukrainian Security Service Ivan Bakanov.

"In accordance with article 47 of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Disciplinary Charter endorsed by Ukrainian law No551-XIV of March 24, 1999, I decree to dismiss Ivan Bakanov from the office of chairman of the Ukrainian Security Service," according to the presidential decree posted on his office’s website on Sunday.