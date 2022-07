DONETSK, July 17. /TASS/. Ten rockets were fired by Ukrainian troops from Grad multiple rocket launch systems at the city of Makeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the DPR’s mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center said on Sunday.

According to the mission, fire was conducted on Sunday evening from Ukraine’s positions in Avdeyevka.

Also on Sunday evening, Ukrainian troops fired eight 152mm artillery shells at a Donetsk district.