Kherson can build ships for Russia — local administration chief

KHERSON, July 17. /TASS/. The Kherson shipyard has a strong demand for new orders, and it can produce vessels that Russia needs, the head of the region’s military-civilian administration, Alexander Kobets, told reporters on Sunday.

"Our shipyard specializes in a certain type of vessels that are currently in demand in Russia. These are river-sea class vessels that are flat-shaped on their bottom," Kobets said. "The shipyard is ready to produce those, but it needs to be actually loaded with orders now."

The shipyard in Kherson can build both oil tankers and ships, he added.

The Kherson Region in southern Ukraine borders Crimea. In mid-March, the Russian Defense Ministry said the region was fully under control of Russian troops, and a military-civilian administration was formed there in late April. The region has also announced its willingness to join Russia.