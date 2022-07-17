Iran says capable of producing nuclear bomb

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Tehran has the technical capacity to build a nuclear bomb, but no decision has yet been made on the issue by the country’s leadership, Kamal Kharrazi, president of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, said on Sunday.

"It is no secret that we [Iran] have the technical capability to make a nuclear bomb, but there is no decision on the issue [from the country’s leaders]," Qatar’s Al Jazeera television quoted Kharrazi as saying.

The Iranian official said the Islamic Republic had managed to raise its uranium enrichment level from 20% to 60% "and could easily take that level to 90%.".