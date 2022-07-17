Two civilians killed in Ukrainian HIMARS attack on city in LPR

LUGANSK, July 17. /TASS/. Two civilians were killed in a Saturday attack on the city of Alchevsk where Ukrainian forces used a HIMARS launcher, the Lugansk People’s Republic’s mission to the Joint Ceasefire Control and Coordination Center reported on Sunday.

"Two civilians were killed in a shelling attack on Alchevsk using a US-made M142 HIMARS launcher," the mission wrote on its Telegram channel

Ukrainians used HIMARS rocket systems to attack Alchevsk late on Saturday. Six rockets were fired, the mission specified.