KHERSON, July 17. /TASS/. The authorities of the Kherson region are not yet ready to announce the date of the referendum on the region’s accession to Russia, but the vote will take place "in any case," a regional administration official has told TASS.

"Whether the referendum is to take place this fall or this winter is not being discussed here. The thing is that we are determined to become a part of Russia, and the referendum will take place in any case," a deputy head of the region’s military-civilian administration, Kirill Stremousov, said.

In his words, the region’s authorities want to avoid making populist statements, setting dates of which they are not completely sure.

"In reality, the referendum will be very important for all liberated territories," the official added.

In mid-March, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Kherson Region was fully controlled by the Russian troops. In late April, a civil-military administration was created in the region. The region remains on high alert for terrorist attacks, with reported attempts by sabotage and reconnaissance groups to destabilize the situation on orders from the Kiev government.