ROME, July 17. /TASS/. A rally in support of Russia and against the Italian government’s policies regarding the conflict in Ukraine was held on Saturday evening in the northern Italian city of Bergamo.

An organizer of the event, Italian student and the author of the United Italy project Amedeo Avondet, told TASS that around 300 people gathered in the city ‘s Vittorio Veneto square. Many of them were carrying Russian flags.

"The rally was organized as a protest against Italy’s policies regarding the conflict in Ukraine and NATO, against arms deliveries to Ukraine and in support of Russia," he said.

Commenting on the current political crisis in Italy, Avondet said he "rejoiced at the fall of the Mario Draghi government."

"It is important for Italy to try to be a strong, free and independent country during the next elections," he said.

Earlier, the activist spoke out against the impact that anti-Russian sanctions have on the Italian economy, including the growth of prices for food and gasoline. In his opinion, the situation was caused by the government’s readiness to "obey NATO’s orders coming from Brussels."

Draghi tendered his resignation on Thursday after the Five Star Movement, one of the parties in his ruling coalition, refused to participate in a confidence vote in the government. Italian President Sergio Mattarella has rejected the resignation, since the government has not formally lost the parliamentary majority’s support.

Draghi will address the parliament on July 20.