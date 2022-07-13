Serbia to preserve relations with Russia and China — President Vucic

BELGRADE, July 14. /TASS/. Serbia will continue its European path, but will preserve friendly relations with Russia and China, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Wednesday.

"We must be united and continue our European path, preserve our relations with both Russia and China and with all other nations. As you can see, this policy has survived the hardest time. How long it will be able to stay - we will see. It is a matter of the interest of our state," he said in an interview with Pink TV.

Serbia’s foreign policy is geared toward joining the European Union and concurrently having friendly relations with Moscow and Beijing, as well as developing relations with Washington. Belgrade is determined to preserve its military neutrality and refuse from joining NATO or any other military-political blocs.

Serbia’s position irritates the West, which keeps on warning it that European integration is possible only if Belgrade recognizes Kosovo’s independence and terminates its friendly ties with Russia. In recent years, the West has also been criticizing Serbia for its active cooperation with China.

Meanwhile, support for the Europe-wards course is weakening in Serbia. Thus, Vucic said in an interview with Germany’s Handelsblatt that only 35% of Serbs would vote for joining the European Union if a referendum is organized tomorrow, and 44% would be against this step.