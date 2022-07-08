Assets of Gazprom, Rosneft, Rosatom arrested in Ukraine, says country’s intelligence

KIEV, July 8. /TASS/. The Ukrainian court has arrested the assets of Gazprom, Rosneft and Rosatom located inside the country totally worth 2.1 bln hryvnias (or around $62 mln at the exchange rate of the National Bank of Ukraine), the press service of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) reported on Friday.

"Based on the files of the Ukrainian Security Service corporate rights and the property of 11 enterprises, whose final beneficiaries are state corporations, Rosneft oil company, Rosatom and Gazprom, have been arrested," according to the report released on the SBU’s website.

The corporate rights arrested by the Ukrainian court are roughly worth over 2.1 bln hryvnias in total. Moreover, 46 real estate units owned by them have been arrested, the Ukrainian Security Service added.