Doctors officially announce death of ex-Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

According to the facility’s intensive care chief, Abe was admitted in a state of cardiac arrest and attempts to save his life failed. The intensive care chief added that the bullets had hit Abe’s heart.

Shinzo Abe was attacked at about noon on Friday, while delivering a speech at an election campaign event in the city of Nara. A 41-year-old man, named Tetsuya Yamagami, fired two shots at the ex-prime minister using a homemade weapon. Abe was airlifted to the hospital and received a blood transfusion. The attacker said that he was dissatisfied with Abe and wanted to kill him.